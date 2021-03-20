Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will report $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Brown & Brown reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

BRO traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.76. 3,497,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,511. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 253,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $942,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,199,000 after buying an additional 69,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,027,000 after buying an additional 34,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.