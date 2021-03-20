Brown Advisory Securities LLC Buys Shares of 3,500 Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.52.

STX stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $78.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $20,538,275.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,358,434 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.