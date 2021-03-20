Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,359,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.33% of Arch Capital Group worth $49,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,282,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,967,000 after purchasing an additional 532,513 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,499,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,867,000 after acquiring an additional 94,867 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,099,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,944,000 after acquiring an additional 819,660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,873,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 818,577 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,000,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,236,000 after purchasing an additional 567,155 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $38.38.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.