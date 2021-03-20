Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 29,260 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,260 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Assurant worth $40,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $143.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.26 and a 12-month high of $144.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

