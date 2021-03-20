Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 989,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $32,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.88%.

FSS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

