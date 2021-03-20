Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 5,884 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Hamilton Lane worth $28,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $86.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $97.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

