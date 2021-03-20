Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 4,832 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $38,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 210.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,234,000 after purchasing an additional 435,131 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,710,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,447,000 after buying an additional 168,983 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,709.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,018,000 after buying an additional 137,367 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,303,000 after buying an additional 137,339 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $180.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.57. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

