Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 8,854 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $44,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,712,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,594 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,509,000 after purchasing an additional 332,373 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,306 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Guidewire Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,489,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,613,000 after acquiring an additional 66,081 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $130,899.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,092.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $206,261.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,925.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,543 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWRE opened at $102.94 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -263.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

