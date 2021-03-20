Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $66.30

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$66.30 and traded as low as C$65.27. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$65.50, with a volume of 254,472 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.50 billion and a PE ratio of 138.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.94, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.25.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.