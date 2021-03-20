Brokerages Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT at $7.04

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.04.

PEYUF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

