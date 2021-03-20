Brokerages Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Price Target at $32.77

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.77.

KBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get KBR alerts:

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of KBR by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 172,737 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of KBR by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 183,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 21,006 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBR opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -129.60 and a beta of 1.39. KBR has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $34.68.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.