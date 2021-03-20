Brokerages Set Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Target Price at $17.90

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on KLDO shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

KLDO stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $10.90. 582,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,326. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $462.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.02.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $2,472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.