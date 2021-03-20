Brokerages Set Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) PT at $33.20

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

IFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of IFS opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $35.96.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $329.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.74 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Equities analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,522,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 97,880 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,695,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,473 shares during the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

