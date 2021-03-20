Brokerages Set Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Target Price at $4.00

Shares of Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freddie Mac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Freddie Mac alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FMCC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.85. 493,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,343. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 2.52. Freddie Mac has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.08.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Freddie Mac had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Freddie Mac will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Freddie Mac Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Freddie Mac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freddie Mac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.