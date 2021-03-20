Brokerages Set FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) PT at $122.19

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,229. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $62.69 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day moving average of $110.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the third quarter worth $211,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in FMC by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 626,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,010,000 after buying an additional 57,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FMC by 69.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after buying an additional 134,760 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in FMC by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

