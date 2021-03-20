Brokerages Set First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target at $20.75

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FFWM shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.25. 577,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,509. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,897.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital bought a new position in First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $926,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 114,756 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 42,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

