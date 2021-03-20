Brokerages Set Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Target Price at $105.31

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Chegg stock traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $91.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,439. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.66.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,438,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,412 shares of company stock valued at $47,575,481 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

