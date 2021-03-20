Brokerages Set Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Target Price at $241.56

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRL shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NYSE:CRL traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $286.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,706. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $97.23 and a 1 year high of $303.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.76.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,545,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

