Brokerages Set American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) PT at $23.88

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,551,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $30.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,678 shares in the company, valued at $376,916.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 196,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 22,476 shares during the period.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

