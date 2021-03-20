Wall Street brokerages expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.70. SPX posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SPX.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SPXC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NYSE:SPXC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.58. The company had a trading volume of 643,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,203. SPX has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $62.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPX by 28.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SPX by 101.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 45,773 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.