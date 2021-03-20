Brokerages Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $201,045,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $10,976,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $38,879,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $4,939,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.19.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

