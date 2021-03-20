Brokerages Expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $341.61 Million

Analysts predict that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will announce sales of $341.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $345.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $339.39 million. National Instruments reported sales of $309.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

