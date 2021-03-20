Brokerages Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will report $103.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.02 million and the highest is $103.65 million. LivePerson posted sales of $78.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $461.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $459.10 million to $463.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $562.22 million, with estimates ranging from $533.60 million to $577.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

LivePerson stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,643. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 7,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $425,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 4,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $267,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,024 shares of company stock valued at $7,480,580. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,566,000 after purchasing an additional 411,152 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in LivePerson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,253,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,458,000 after purchasing an additional 81,352 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in LivePerson by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,089,000 after purchasing an additional 455,845 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,906,000 after purchasing an additional 547,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,381,000 after purchasing an additional 529,310 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

