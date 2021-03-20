Brokerages Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%.

Several research firms have commented on INFI. Truist started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

