Brokerages Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $948.49 Million

Equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will report sales of $948.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $967.55 million and the lowest is $928.00 million. Hub Group reported sales of $838.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.46.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.30. The stock had a trading volume of 462,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,563. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.52. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $68.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

