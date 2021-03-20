Brokerages Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Brokerages predict that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. Zscaler also posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.74.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $1,265,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,927,310.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,812 shares of company stock worth $38,401,348 in the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,897,000 after buying an additional 702,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $128,696,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,148,000 after purchasing an additional 604,465 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after purchasing an additional 453,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,455,000 after purchasing an additional 276,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ZS traded up $3.35 on Friday, reaching $181.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,320,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,061. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.72 and a 200-day moving average of $173.00. Zscaler has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $230.88.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

