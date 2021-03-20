Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.54.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02).

BNL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist raised their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

