British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTI. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

