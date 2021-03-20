British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.
Shares of BTI opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.
Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.