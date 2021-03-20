Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $292.88 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $342.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

