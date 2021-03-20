Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cintas by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,759,000 after acquiring an additional 330,330 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $78,369,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,649,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Cintas by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,827,000 after buying an additional 149,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 171,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,659,000 after buying an additional 102,892 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.30.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $333.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $339.86 and a 200 day moving average of $340.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.