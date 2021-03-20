Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,806 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after buying an additional 8,591,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after buying an additional 1,407,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,164,000 after buying an additional 1,065,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,508,000 after buying an additional 970,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $86.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

