Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 29,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 23,958 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $93.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

