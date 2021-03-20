Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

LMT opened at $355.07 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.84. The company has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

