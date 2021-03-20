Brian R. Morrow Sells 11,289 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 11,289 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $1,399,836.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 69,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $121.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.42, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $127.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.14.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,766,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $63,897,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 57.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after buying an additional 351,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $216,073,000 after buying an additional 317,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.