Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.04 ($78.87).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €71.00 ($83.53) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €66.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.60. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

