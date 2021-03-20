Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021 // Comments off

Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.04 ($78.87).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €71.00 ($83.53) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €66.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.60. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.