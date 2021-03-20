Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Announces $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Boston Properties has raised its dividend by 28.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Boston Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 149.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $6.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $104.39 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.26 and its 200-day moving average is $91.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.06.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.