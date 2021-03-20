Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.72

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$32.72 and traded as high as C$38.30. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$37.94, with a volume of 351,978 shares traded.

BEI.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -7.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.61.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

