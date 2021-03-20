B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMRRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.36.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

