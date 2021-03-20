Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from Blue Ridge Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
BRBS stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69.
Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile
