Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from Blue Ridge Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

BRBS stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking and mortgage lending services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, jackpot, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, commercial real estate, business term, working capital, small business, agriculture, and start up loans, as well as home equity and operating lines of credit, and letters of credit.

