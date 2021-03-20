Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLMN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.