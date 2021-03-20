BlackRock Inc. Sells 466,848 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 466,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $23,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 64,644 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 143,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 103,156 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,226,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Shinhan Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

NYSE SHG opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $32.28.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 17.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

