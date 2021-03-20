BlackRock Inc. Sells 26,394 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,394 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Verso worth $26,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Verso by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verso during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Verso by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Verso by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VRS opened at $15.22 on Friday. Verso Co. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $17.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $503.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.89.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verso Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -210.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

