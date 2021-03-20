BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,208,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.64% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $26,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GHL stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $331.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $61,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President David Wyles sold 36,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $552,240.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

GHL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

