BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.68% of Equity Bancshares worth $24,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQBK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 504.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of EQBK opened at $29.31 on Friday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $435.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $236,782.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,807 shares of company stock worth $392,333. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQBK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Equity Bancshares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.