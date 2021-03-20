BlackRock Inc. Acquires 327,588 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,080,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,588 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $25,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $964,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $913,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $16.51 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

