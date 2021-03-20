BIZZCOIN Price Reaches $0.57 on Exchanges (BIZZ)

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. One BIZZCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BIZZCOIN has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. BIZZCOIN has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $127,521.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00051259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.48 or 0.00653040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00069705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024508 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00034237 BTC.

About BIZZCOIN

BIZZ is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,355,725 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIZZCOIN is bizzcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

Buying and Selling BIZZCOIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIZZCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIZZCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

