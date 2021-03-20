BitWhite Achieves Market Capitalization of $125,919.71 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitWhite has traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar. BitWhite has a total market cap of $125,919.71 and approximately $120,585.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005365 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitWhite

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

