BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will report ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.80). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($3.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.58) to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01).

BTAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,380.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,100. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,940. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

