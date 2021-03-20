Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) shares fell 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.53 and last traded at $71.35. 904,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 631,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.80.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.85) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

