Biodesix, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) – William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biodesix in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biodesix’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDSX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biodesix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.28. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

